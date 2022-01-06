Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAR opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

