Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.50. 25,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,379,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

