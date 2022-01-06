Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €200.00 ($227.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €215.83 ($245.27).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €216.40 ($245.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €193.89. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

