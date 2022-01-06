Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $296.87 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average of $312.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

