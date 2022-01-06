Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 2,883.3% in December

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 2,883.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SRAFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 50,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,848. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Sandfire Resources America
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.