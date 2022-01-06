Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 2,883.3% in December

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 2,883.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRAFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 50,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,848. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

