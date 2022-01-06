Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. It continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. That said, Sanderson Farms has been seeing high cost of sales and SG&A expenses. Average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices, which are likely to remain escalated in the near term.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.42. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.