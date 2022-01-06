salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $10.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.50. The company had a trading volume of 361,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The company has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

