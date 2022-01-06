Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $292.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.46. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

