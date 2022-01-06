Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 97.8% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Shares of SAFRF stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.75. 10,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595. Safran has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10.
About Safran
