SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.79

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $282,578.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00006463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,352,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,247 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

