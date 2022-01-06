Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Update

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,758,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of SGSVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 256,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,581. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

