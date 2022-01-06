Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,245. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.