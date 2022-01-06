Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,677 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $54,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $302.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

