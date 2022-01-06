Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $56.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,425,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

Broadcom stock opened at $643.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.70 and its 200-day moving average is $523.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

