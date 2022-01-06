Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.62 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 270.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $52,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

