Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.18 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $168.28 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.