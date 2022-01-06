Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.93 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.