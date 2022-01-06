Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $45.75 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of nVent Electric worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 98.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.50 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

