Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,945. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.