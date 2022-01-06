Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.23. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,685 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

