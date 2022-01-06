RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get RPM International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.