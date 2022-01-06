RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

NYSE:RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

