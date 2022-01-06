Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 640

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.41) to GBX 640 ($8.62) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.45 ($9.60).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 524.20 ($7.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 480.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.63. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 349.50 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

