Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.91).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,723.40 ($23.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,647.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,545.64. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

