Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.75.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.