Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

