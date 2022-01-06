Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes $157,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.98 and a 200-day moving average of $451.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.44 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

