Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.