Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

