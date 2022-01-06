Rossmore Private Capital Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

