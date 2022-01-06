Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

