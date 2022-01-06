Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROSS stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

