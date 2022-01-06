Roger Md Medel Sells 87,361 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.
Shares of MD stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
