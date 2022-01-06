Roger Md Medel Sells 87,361 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

