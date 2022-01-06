Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 9.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 23,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.