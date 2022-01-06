Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.52 or 0.08063263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,474.50 or 1.00055377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

