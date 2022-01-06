Rob Orgel Sells 10,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

