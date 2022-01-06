ROAD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,364.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ROAD has a total market cap of $59,487.54 and approximately $65,364.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

