ROAD (ROAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,605.01

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, ROAD has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $63,605.01 and $135,024.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.50 or 0.08085215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.11 or 0.99837464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007634 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.