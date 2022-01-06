Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.42

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 85.42 and last traded at 85.80, with a volume of 97718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 90.01.
Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 113.50.
In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.
About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
