Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.42

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 85.42 and last traded at 85.80, with a volume of 97718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 90.01.

Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 113.50.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.