RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RMI opened at $22.21 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.