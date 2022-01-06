RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.

RMI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

