RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.
RMI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.