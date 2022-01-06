Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,059 ($68.17) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,674.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,211.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.89), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,910.31). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

