Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 46,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

