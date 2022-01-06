Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $50,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 153,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $906.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

