Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $152,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

