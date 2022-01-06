ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

