Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $11.61. Revlon shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 106,559 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.