Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

