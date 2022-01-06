Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter.

FAUG opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

