Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $201,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $161.84 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

