Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 177.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $481,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

MREO stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

